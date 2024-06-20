UAE: Update Google Chrome to protect against attack, data theft, says authority

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Residents using Google Chrome on their devices have been urged to update their browsers to protect them from attackers and vulnerabilities, the UAE's Cyber Security Council (CSC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, the CSC alerted residents to the new "critical security update" that Google Chrome has released to address "multiple high-severity vulnerabilities."

"Google has released a critical security update for Chrome to address multiple high-severity vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities could be exploited by attackers to compromise vulnerable systems, potentially leading to data theft, malware installation, or other malicious activities. This update addressed 6 security fixes," the CSC said in the post.

Therefore, the Cybersecurity Council recommends that you update your devices' Google Chrome browser to the latest version and circulate this information to your subsidiaries and partners, it added.

