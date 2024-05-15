UAE: Security alert issued for Apple devices; residents warned of hackers

File photo: AP

When was the last time you updated your Apple device? The UAE's Cybersecurity Council on Wednesday issued a security alert, urging residents to update their operating systems immediately.

Tech giant Apple has detected "several critical security vulnerabilities" in some of its products and thus issued an OS update to address these, the CSC said.

These vulnerabilities, if ignored, could allow hackers to access devices, steal data, or even execute malicious codes into one's systems, the authority added.

Apple users have been urged to upgrade their systems to the latest versions.

The security update was particularly for all models of Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. Users have to make sure their TV boxes are operating on tvOS17.5.

The UAE authority closely monitors cybersecurity risks and operating system updates to keep the public informed.

