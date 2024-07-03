UAE issues security alert: Samsung users urged to update devices to avoid data theft

File photo used for illustrative purposes only

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 1:55 PM

Samsung users have been urged to update their devices after the tech giant released security updates addressing some vulnerabilities.

The UAE Cyber Security Council has recommended users to update their Android devices to the latest version.

These vulnerabilities were found in major flagship models. This update includes patches from Google's Android Security Bulletin July 2024 and additional fixes from Samsung. These vulnerabilities could potentially allow attackers to gain unauthorised access to a device or steal data.

Samsung has also put out some disclaimers for the updates, which are: