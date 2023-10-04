UAE issues security alert: Google Chrome users asked to update app

The price cut, the biggest in 13 months, is in line with market expectations
The Cyber Security Council of the UAE has issued an "important alert" on October 3, 2023.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the authority said that an "urgent security vulnerability has been detected in Google Chrome". It said that the vulnerability has already been exploited and that it could potentially lead to "application crashes or arbitrary code execution".
In the alert, the authority said: "Google recently released version 117.0.5938.132 of Chrome to address a critical security vulnerability, CVE-2023-5217, in the browser. The vulnerability allows attackers to exploit the VP8 video codec's encoding to install spyware or execute remote code."
The authority said that it recommends residents to install the recently released security updates from Google.
It even asked residents to share this information with their companies and business partners.
What does the new update address?
The latest Google Chrome update addresses multiple issues which include:
Who is it available for?
The newest update is available for:
- Linux
- Microsoft
- MacOS
The authority has earlier issued alerts for residents with relation to security concerns with devices. Last month, the Cyber Security Council issued an alert for certain Apple devices, saying that "three security vulnerabilities" were detected.
