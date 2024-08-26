UAE faces rising malware threats as email attacks surge 293% globally

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 6:07 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 6:15 PM

The UAE witnessed a notable increase in malware detections with an 11.7 per cent increase from January to May 2024, recent research shows.

According to data from Acronis, a cybersecurity and data protection firm, email attacks have seen a 293 per cent surge when compared to the same period in 2023 across the globe.

The report — by Acronis’s threat research unit, titled “Acronis Cyberthreats Report H1 2024: Email attacks surge 293 per cent, new ransomware groups emerge” — leverages over one million unique Windows endpoints from 15 key countries around the world to bring awareness to global trends in the cybersecurity industry.

According to the report, UAE’s monthly percentages of global detections remained relatively lower compared to high-risk countries like Germany, France, and Egypt, highlighting a growing but still manageable cyber threat landscape.

The UAE had varying monthly percentages of global detections ranging from 0.8 per cent to 1.9 per cent throughout the first half of 2024. In comparison, Germany’s percentages ranged from 6.4 per cent to 9.9 per cent, France’s ranged from 3.6 per cent to 5.5 per cent, and the United Kingdom’s ranged from 4.3 per cent to 6.1 per cent. The UAE experienced a significant rise in the percentage of clients with malware detections. 17.6 per cent of clients with malware detections in January 2024, 18.8 per cent in February, 29.1 per cent in March, 29.3 per cent in April and May. The sharp increase in malware detections among UAE clients, reflects a concerning trend of escalating cyber threats, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures.

While the region is facing considerable cybersecurity challenges, these are part of a broader trend affecting many Europe, Middle East and Africa countries, particularly in terms of rising malware detections and high-profile ransomware attacks. Compared to other EMEA countries, the situation in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) mirrors broader regional challenges. Bahrain had the highest malware detection rate at 63.2 per cent in April 2024, followed by Egypt with 42.6 per cent of organizations experiencing detections in the same month.

“The insights from Acronis’ H1 2024 Cyberthreats Report highlight the urgent need for heightened vigilance and advanced protective measures,” remarked Ziad Nasr, General Manager for the Middle East at Acronis. “The UAE has been identified as a ‘prime target’ for ransomware attacks, as cautioned by the country’s Cyber Security Council. In 2023, the average cost of a data breach in the Middle East exceeded $8 million.”

“Managed service providers (MSPs) are particularly vulnerable, facing persistent threats such as phishing, social engineering, and supply chain attacks,” Nasr said. “Acronis encourages MSPs to adopt comprehensive security strategies, incorporating security awareness training, and leveraging advanced endpoint protection solutions like XDR and multi-factor authentication. Our report aims to empower organizations and enhance global cybersecurity resilience.”

Ziad Nasr, GM for Middle East, Acronis