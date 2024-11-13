UAE can be a global leader in quantum computing

Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Office, HCLSoftware,

By embracing quantum computing, the UAE can solidify its position as a global leader in technology and innovation. This also aligns perfectly with “We the UAE 2031” vision of positioning as a global economic and technological hub, , a senior official said.

“Opportunities encompass the optimisation of oil supplies, the refinement of national intelligence, the futureproofing of national security, and the diversification into emerging industries,” Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Office, HCLSoftware, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

The oil and petrochemical industries have been cornerstones of Middle Eastern economies. Quantum computing, with its potential to revolutionise data analysis, offers nations the chance to reshape oil exploration, optimise resource allocation, reduce operational costs, and boost revenue. “Quantum computing could also help Gulf nations assess and maximise renewable energy potential as the region looks to play its part in tackling climate change,” Kumar said.

From enhancements in AI capabilities to developing advanced cybersecurity solutions, quantum computing can drive UAE’s economy from diverse perspectives. Investing in quantum computing is crucial for staying ahead of potential blockchain security threats. Additionally, quantum computing’s capacity for rapid, large-scale analytics can optimise supply and demand, leading to improved efficiency. “The UAE can position itself as a leader in quantum technology through investments in research, fostering a strong ecosystem that attracts talent and collaborations with global tech companies,” Kumar said.

The integration of quantum computing into AI development could address some of the existing generational limits of current CPU and GPU architectures, Kumar said.

“AI can aid in designing more efficient quantum algorithms, optimising their performance, and identifying novel applications, thus accelerating advancements in quantum computing. AI techniques can enhance quantum error correction methods, improving the reliability and stability of quantum systems, which is crucial for practical applications. AI can assist in the design and optimisation of quantum hardware, helping to improve qubit coherence times and overall system performance,” he added.

As quantum computers generate large amounts of complex data, AI can facilitate the analysis and interpretation of this data, making it easier to extract meaningful insights. “The integration of AI and quantum computing could lead to hybrid systems that leverage the strengths of both technologies, enhancing capabilities in areas like optimisation, machine learning, and simulation,” Kumar said.

The fusion of quantum computing and AI holds great promise for revolutionising the IT world, Kumar stressed. “While we are still in the early stages of this technological convergence, the potential benefits are immense. Enhanced computational power, improved optimisation, superior data analysis, and enhanced security are just a few of the advantages that could be realised,” he said. Significant strides have been made in the past few years to accelerate quantum computer’s usability. There are quantum systems from the likes of D-Wave, IBM, etc, that have already been setup and are being used for specific use cases. However, it is important to note that a fully functional, error-corrected quantum computer that can outperform classical computers for practical applications is still some years away. The UAE plans to develop “the whole stack” of quantum technology: the computers themselves, the algorithms on which they run, and the “middleware” software that lies in between. “Abu Dhabi is already aiming to build simple quantum chips, before going all in and building a full-fledged quantum computer,” Kumar said. Quantum computing has the potential to revolutionise cybersecurity by improving secure communication with advanced encryption. Yet, it also challenges current encryption methods, so preparing for this quantum era is vital to protect data from new risks. The UAE has been in a race for quantum computing and quantum cryptography development with its own Quantum Research Centre and UAE’s institutes working towards productisation. In September 2023, the Technology Innovation Institute developed cryptography estimators that evaluate the security of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) schemes. A quantum computer is a doorway to realisation of the almost-mystical phenomena of quantum mechanics - propagating huge leaps forward in processing power. “From simulating complex climate models and accelerating drug discovery processes to developing more powerful AI algorithms, quantum computers are bound to impact the masses sooner rather than later,” Kumar said.

While quantum computers can transform entire industries and turbocharge global innovation, it is also simultaneously important to temper expectations and recognise that we’re still in the early stages of this technology’s development. “Tackling associated challenges, such as high-quality quantum hardware & software, lack of talent, ethical considerations etc., is one of the major stepping-stones for large-scale adoption of quantum computing. As technology continues to advance, we can expect to see increasing applications of quantum computing in various industries, leading to significant societal and economic impact,” Kumar said.