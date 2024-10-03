UAE: Bought iPhone 16? 5 tips to protect your Apple device from phishing attacks

The public takeover offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of Covestro's capital
Bought the latest offering by Apple — the iPhone 16? Or do you own any of the previous devices from the tech giants' line-up?
Apple's iPhones are known for their enhanced security features against cyberthreats and it is one of the main reasons the fans of the device prefer to invest in them. But scammers and fraudsters have found innovative ways to breach the defences and steal personal information and passwords.
Apart from targeting users through malicious applications, public Wi-Fi, iCloud, location tracking and privacy, scammers also try to breach the safety net through phishing attacks targeting email applications like Gmal and Outlook.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The World Wide Web landscape is evolving and UAE's Cyber Security Council has issued a few safety tips to protect your iPhone from being vulnerable.
Here are five tips to keep your device safe:
The latest iPhone 16 was made available in the UAE on September 20 with die-hard fans going to malls as early as 5am to get their hands on the latest gadget. iPhone lovers from around the globe too flew in for a day to buy the new variants.
Ahead of the iPhone 16's release, Apple had announced a significant security updates for its devices. The updates address various vulnerabilities across iOS, macOS, tvOS, visionOS, watchOS, and Safari.
ALSO READ:
The public takeover offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50% plus one share of Covestro's capital
The UAE has 87 projects and 22,831 rooms in the construction pipeline
Scaling up was in Europe's best interest and it should be private sector players deciding whether to go ahead with deals, says European Central Bank President
Epic will also raise its competition concerns with regulators in the European Union
India-owned Tata Steel had been losing £1 million a day
The National Economic Registry (NER) -Growth also enables government entities to manage economic activities digitally based on the latest AI technologies
Technnological disruptions mark profound shift in investment landscape
Banks cut rates by about 50 bps on existing mortgage loans