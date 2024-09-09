UAE authority issues security alert for Google Chrome users

Resorts World One seeks to boost inbound and outbound cruise travel in Dubai and across the Gulf
The UAE Cyber Security Council on Monday urged Google Chrome users in the country to update their browser to the latest version as the tech giant recently released security updates to address the free web browser's vulnerabilities.
The tech giant has recently released security updates for the Long-Term Support (LTS) channel of ChromeOS to address vulnerabilities.
These vulnerabilities, if ignored, could allow hackers to access devices, steal data, or even execute malicious codes into one's affected systems.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
On July 19, Google Chrome users in the country were urged to update to the latest version of the free web browser.
The UAE Cyber Security Council recommended that Chrome users update their devices' browser to the latest version by Google.
The security council also advised users to circulate this information with various entities and partners.
On July 15, business entities in the UAE were urged to keep their systems updated, monitor for threats, and secure their data amid the increasing number of cyber threats.
It can be noted that in the third quarter of 2023, 56 per cent of businesses and companies suffered a data breach.
ALSO READ:
Resorts World One seeks to boost inbound and outbound cruise travel in Dubai and across the Gulf
First restaurant to open with an investment of Dh5 million in Dubai
Labour has been consulting investors about closing a tax break on carried interest ahead of a wider budget announcement in October
Interior design is about creating spaces that enhance human well-being
Hotel occupancy rates at 80% were the highest in the region
GCC banks have consistently maintained a higher return on equity
FCA asks senior leaders to take personal responsibility for ensuring rules have been complied with
The deal has come under increasing criticism from U.S. politicians