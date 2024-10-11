UAE approves national stance on AI policy

Photo: File used for illustrative purposes

The UAE Cabinet has approved the country's official stance on global artificial intelligence (AI) policy, stating how the technology should be used and what its goals and priorities are.

The nation's position includes supporting the implementation of international regulations that hold countries accountable for developing AI tools that could cause harm or destabilisation.

It also supports the establishment of global alliances to govern, secure, and advance AI systems, and encourages responsible use of AI applications through research and development initiatives aimed at promoting peace and stability. Security, privacy protection and data safety should also be ensured, the policy stated.

For the UAE, technological advancements should go hand in hand with improving the well-being of society, said Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

"The UAE has become a significant player in the global governance of artificial intelligence, actively contributing to international policy discussions and helping define the standards and frameworks that will shape the future of AI," Al Olama said.

The policy seeks to utilise AI to drive economic diversification and innovation, while encouraging the development of high-impact technological solutions.