Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed calls for incentives for leading firms to boost autonomous sector

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed on Thursday directed the smart and autonomous systems authority in Abu Dhabi to prioritise the development of incentive programmes for leading companies in the autonomous systems sector.

These programmes aim to support innovative projects that improve efficiency in logistics, transportation, and freight using autonomous technologies. They align with Abu Dhabi’s push to accelerate technological transformation and build a knowledge-based, innovative economy.

This took place during the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan and was chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

The meeting reviewed updates on SASC's strategic and operational consultancy project, along with future plans aimed at fostering investment in the autonomous systems sector within the emirate.

Discussions focused on enhancing the operating environment for smart transportation, promoting the adoption of advanced technology and artificial intelligence-driven solutions in the development and deployment of autonomous systems.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of developing a unified and comprehensive strategy to enhance the autonomous smart systems sector's role in achieving clear and measurable outcomes to helpposition the industry as a key economic driver.

Sheikh Hamdan also emphasised the need to identify the requirements of relevant stakeholders in the sector, paving the way for establishing contracts, forging strategic partnerships, and attracting leading companies in the field to operate in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the emirate's sustainable development.

Sheikh Hamdan underscored the pivotal role of smart autonomous systems in advancing logistics services by integrating sustainable, autonomous transportation solutions to improve the efficiency of land, sea, and air transport systems, further strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a regional leader in investment in sustainable transportation solutions and as a hub for specialised talent in the sector.