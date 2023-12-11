Rent, lease, host EVs: UAE start-up's new app offers a one-stop solution for electric vehicles

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 5:16 PM

UAE-based multi-brand electric vehicle start-up has rolled out an all-in-one mobility app offering a comprehensive collection of EV brands in the region.

Through this one-stop marketplace app, EVLAB aims to make adopting a sustainable lifestyle easier for drivers by enabling seamless rental, leasing, and hosting of their EVs.

The EV market is growing exponentially as sales exceed 10 million in 2022. The share of electric cars in total sales has more than tripled in three years, from nearly 4 per cent in 2020 to 14 per cent in 2022. The Middle Eastern countries are among the leaders in electric mobility, and the EV market in the UAE is projected to grow at an annual rate of 30 per cent between 2022 and 2028. EVLAB's new app addresses consumers' growing desire to switch to sustainable mobility solutions.

Kevin Chalhoub, CEO and founder of EVLAB noted that his firm is committed to reducing CO2 emissions and fostering sustainable mobility in the region.

"With the accelerated pace of climate change, the adoption and transition to e-mobility is inevitable. At EVLAB, our ongoing goal is to consistently reduce emissions, and we are proud to say that we have successfully saved a cumulative total of 76,174kg of CO2 to date and will further reduce with the EVLAB app," Kevin said.

Using the app, drivers can consider short-term rentals, leasing, or hosting their EVs. The booking process is simple with easy navigation using the rent, lease, host and chat tabs on the homepage.

"The app allows users to rent, lease, and host their electric vehicles seamlessly in a safe and trusted marketplace. As battery technology is rapidly evolving, the range of electric vehicles today will become obsolete in two to three years, so this model of renting and leasing becomes more attractive than buying. Consumers will have the additional ease of choosing their preferred electric vehicle based on their budget and lifestyle by selecting from a variety of options, including performance, acceleration, range, and charging times," Chalhoub added.

Also, services like buying and selling of EVs available in the region will be introduced in the future. This app can be downloaded from EVLAB's official website www.ev-lab.io, or through the App Store or Google Play.

ALSO READ: