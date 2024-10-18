Protecting critical digital infrastructure in focus for Opswat at Gitex 2024

Rami Nehme, Regional Sales Director, Opswat

As cyber threats continue to evolve in sophistication, the protection of critical infrastructure has become more complex and demanding. From energy grids to transport systems, these essential services underpin a nation’s economy and security. Consequently, as digitalisation accelerates and conflicts flare up, the risks tied to cyberattacks on these systems grow more profound.

Speaking at Gitex Global in Dubai, Rami Nehme, Regional Sales Director for UAE, Qatar, Levant at Opswat shared that in the UAE, significant strides have been made in fortifying critical infrastructure, driven by government empowerment and an increasing focus on cyber resilience. However, he warned that despite progress, vulnerabilities remain, and there’s always room for improvement. “The increasing complexity of networks, the convergence of IT and operational technology (OT), and the heightened sophistication of cyberattacks – often powered by artificial intelligence – underscore the importance of staying ahead of potential threats,” he said.

Crucially, he pointed out that protecting critical infrastructure isn’t as straightforward as deploying traditional cybersecurity measures like antivirus engines. “It’s not just about safeguarding data or relying on a single endpoint protection solution. We’re talking about securing critical assets – platforms, energy systems, and more – that, if compromised, could lead to serious political and economic ramifications.”

Convergence of IT and OT presents unique challenges

One of the significant challenges faced by organisations in the UAE and beyond is the complexity of the networks that support critical infrastructure. As the boundary between IT systems and OT systems continues to blur, organisations are grappling with how to protect these increasingly interconnected environments.

Another critical area that remains underdeveloped is employee awareness. While investments in technology are crucial, human error is often one of the main causes of security breaches. “There’s a growing need to ensure that employees are fully aware of cybersecurity best practices, especially within sectors handling sensitive and critical infrastructure,” Nehme stated.

In terms of preparedness, the UAE is on the right path. The government has introduced numerous initiatives aimed at improving the security of critical infrastructure, and companies across the region have made noticeable progress in adopting more robust cybersecurity measures.

While commending these advancements, Nehme warned, “The threat landscape is constantly shifting. The introduction of AI into malware makes attacks more sophisticated, meaning that cybersecurity efforts must evolve just as quickly.” Tackling cyber threats Amidst these challenges, companies like Opswat have stepped up to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to the specific needs of critical infrastructure. Critically, the company offers a multi-layered approach that doesn’t rely on one solution alone. Their portfolio includes zero-trust methodologies, USB scanning, and air-gapped solutions that allow organisations to protect legacy systems that are often too fragile to be integrated into modern networks. Opswat also recognises the importance of employee training. “Through our Opswat Academy, we provide essential cybersecurity awareness training to ensure employees are prepared for evolving threats,” Nehme shared. Looking ahead, Opswat remains committed to staying ahead of the curve. “We have to anticipate future threats and constantly improve our solutions,” Opswat said. “Cybersecurity is a never-ending race, and our goal is to always stay one step ahead.”