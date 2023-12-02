Now, hide private chat list on WhatsApp; here’s how new feature works

Event demonstrates the rapid pace at which Indian businesses are entering the UAE
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for users that will allow them to not only lock their chats but also hide the folder that houses these private conversations.
In a tweet on November 30, WhatsApp announced an upcoming feature that will allow users to hide their locked chats folder. The feature is currently available as an update for some beta users.
This list can be revealed by typing in a 'secret code' in the search bar.
WA Beta Info gave users a sneak peek into what the new feature will look like.
After adding a secret code, users will no longer be able to see the locked chats on the chats list. Instead, they can access it by entering the secret code into the search bar.
According to WA Beta Info, some users might get another feature that allows them to clear the list of their locked chats within their privacy settings. This is designed in case a user forgets their secret code and is unable to access their locked chats.
Earlier this year, the messaging platform rolled out a feature which allows users to lock their chats with an individual or group. These are password protected by a code or fingerprint.
Media in these chats will not be saved automatically to the device.
