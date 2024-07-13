E-Paper

New WhatsApp feature: Translate chat messages in-app soon

Do you receive important messages in Arabic on the messaging app? Soon, you will be able to easily translate the text

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 7:26 PM

If you use WhatsApp to primarily communicate with people around you – whether for personal or professional purposes – an exciting new feature may be rolling out very soon.

WhatsApp Beta Info said that the social media messaging platform was testing a new feature that allows users to translate messages they receive within the app.


So, when you receive a message in a foreign language you don't necessarily know how to read in – the app will automatically translate it to your preferred language. This feature is currently being developed for Android phones.

Using language pack, the application will translate the message within the app itself – without relying on external tech – this means that your messages will continue to remain encrypted from end-to-end.

Initially, only some languages would be supported, according to WhatsApp Beta Info, including English, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Hindi, with the possibility of more languages being supported in future updates.

Web Desk


