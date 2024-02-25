New smartphones Magic6 Pro, MagicBook Pro 16 announced: Prices, release date in UAE revealed

Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 6:05 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 7:07 PM

Chinese global technology brand Honor on Sunday launched its Magic6 Pro smartphone and AI PC MagicBook Pro 16, which are equipped with its platform-level artificial intelligence (AI) operating system to offer more human-centric experiences to users.

The Magic6 Pro has been priced at 1,299 euros (nearly Dh5,200). Pre-orders have started from February 25 and the smartphone will be available from March 1, 2024.

Launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, the latest addition to the Honor Magic Series flagship lineup comes with advancements in photography, display, performance and AI-powered user experiences.

The technology giant unveiled MagicOS 8.0, the latest version of its Android-based operating system that introduces platform-level AI and the industry's first intent-based user interface.

“As we race ahead into the AI era, Honor is committed to delivering human-centric innovations that bring an open and seamless experience to address our consumers’ desires and pain points. We announced the global launch of the new Honor smartphones and AI PC, which revolutionise the user experience with industry-leading AI capabilities while breaking boundaries in human-device interaction,” said George Zhao, CEO of Honor Device Co.

The most exciting feature that Magic6 Pro offers users is its ability to control a car hands-free through its AI-powered eye-tracking system.

With a simple tap on the notifications banner at the top of the screen, the Magic Capsule in Magic6 Pro expands to offer additional information and related options, granting users instant access to essential resources and eliminating the need to navigate through multiple apps for maximum productivity and efficiency.

Meanwhile, Magic Portal streamlines complex tasks into a single-step process. For example, Magic Portal’s AI quickly recognises addresses in a text message and directs users to Google Maps, enabling effortless navigation at their fingertips. For social media platforms like TikTok and Facebook, it also streamlines access and sharing, allowing users to forward booking details or online search results with just a single drag. Furthermore, Magic Portal facilitates image-based shopping experiences, seamlessly guiding users to platforms where they can find and purchase desired items.

Magic Portal supports over 100 most frequently used apps globally.

To provide a preview of potential future opportunities, Honor brings on-device AI with open-source LlaMA 2 inside the Magic6 Pro, which can complete functions such as Q&A, text creation, and reading comprehension in an offline environment.

The Chinese technology major revealed how it is possible to control a car hands-free through its Magic6 Pro's AI-powered eye-tracking system. The experimental concept showcases how the interplay between AI-enhanced smartphones and vehicles can go beyond screen or voice controls, unlocking a realm of human-device interactions that hold immense possibilities.

The newly launched smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, bringing a 30 per cent improvement in CPU performance and a 25 per cent increase in GPU performance to the new devices. Additionally, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform delivers exceptional gaming experiences at superb battery efficiency.

Taking inspiration from the disruptive electric vehicle industry, Honor is bringing the all-new batter management chipset for energy efficiency enhancement to the Magic6 Pro. The 5600 mAh shows exceptional low-temperature performance, where users can play the YouTube video for 81 minutes at -20°C with just 10 per cent battery level remaining. In addition, with its 80W wired supercharge and 66W wireless supercharge, users can charge Magic6 Pro 100 per cent in only 40 minutes.

Debuting a new and improved Falcon Camera System powered by an AI model, the Magic6 Pro includes AI Motion Sensing Capture, an advanced AI capture algorithm that predicts and captures decisive moments in ultra-high definition. The advanced HONOR AI Motion Sensing Capture of the HONOR Magic6 Pro covers a wider range of sports and activities such as jumping, dancing and martial arts, making it perfect for capturing thrilling moments at sports events and races.

Additionally, Honor introduced a 180MP Telephoto Camera Lens (f/2.6, OIS) with 2.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. The Magic6 Pro also features a 50MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.0, EIS) and a powerful 50MP main camera with variable aperture capabilities (f/1.4 and f/2.0, OIS) to capture fast-paced moments in exceptional clarity without compromising on details.

