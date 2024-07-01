New data centre unveiled in UAE

Freshworks joins key regional customers to unveil new data centre in UAE to serve customers across MEA region. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 8:08 PM

Freshworks Inc has announced the launch of its new data centre, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), in the UAE. This underscores Freshworks’ commitment to driving innovation across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) by making it easier for businesses to harness the full power of its modern, AI-powered customer and employee service solutions.

“We are thrilled to further strengthen our presence in MEA with the new data centre in UAE,” said Abe Smith, Chief of Global Field Operations at Freshworks. “This investment demonstrates our dedication to supporting the growth and digital transformation of businesses in the region. With our data centre, companies requiring regional data compliance within the UAE can depend on us for business software in Customer Service, IT, and Sales and Marketing. Freshworks will be partnering with AWS in joint go-to-market efforts to serve our mutual customers in the region.”

The data centre will serve customers from 72 countries across the region, making UAE the centre of Freshworks’ MEA operations. The data centre, powered by AWS, not only hosts all of Freshworks’ products for the customers in the region, but will also leverage AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud.

“Data residency has always been a topic of conversation with our customers in the region and we wanted to showcase our commitment to them,” said Sandie Overtveld, Senior Vice President of Freshworks APAC and MEA. “We believe the data centre will bolster our solution performance enabling businesses to serve their customers and employees in the UAE even better.”