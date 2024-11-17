Middle East smart appliance market shows rapid growth

The Middle East’s smart appliance market is showing remarkable growth potential, with projections for a market size valued at $6.96 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $20.74 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 19 per cent, research shows.

“This growth is driven by factors such as increasing disposable incomes, a tech-savvy population, and an increased demand for enhanced security systems, energy management solutions, and smart entertainment devices. As AI technology advances and integrates into home appliances, it is expected to drive further market expansion,” Guran Nakiboglu, director and head of home appliances division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

The home appliances industry faces significant opportunities as it continues to evolve and smart home technology is entering an exciting new chapter, Nakiboglu said. “While premium AI-enabled appliances continue to deliver exceptional value and innovation, evolving technology and streamlined production are making them accessible to a broader audience of discerning consumers. We’re therefore seeing strong demand from the broader consumer base that appreciate quality and are ready to upgrade their homes,” he added.

As the market matures, there’s a tremendous opportunity to welcome new consumers to the world of intelligent lifestyles. “The competitive landscape is particularly intense, with major players continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation in AI-powered solutions. Samsung has advanced its position through its SmartThings ecosystem, which allows for seamless integration of multiple devices and appliances,” Nakiboglu said.

AI trends are rapidly transforming the home appliances sector, with companies like Samsung leading the integration of intelligent features into everyday household devices. “Our smart refrigerators now come equipped with AI Vision Inside technology that can identify and track food items, while the AI Family Hub+ serves as a central command center for all food-related activities. The integration goes beyond basic automation – our AI-enabled washing machines can now make sophisticated decisions about wash cycles based on fabric types and load sizes,” Nakiboglu said. “We’re also seeing a fundamental shift from standalone appliances to interconnected, learning systems such as SmartThings that adapt to user preferences and anticipate household needs, all delivered via simple-to-use mobile apps that effortlessly connect and coordinate multiple appliances,” he added. AI has become a powerful force for sustainability in home appliances by fundamentally changing how we consume energy and maintain our devices. “The technology enables smart energy management through features that automatically optimise consumption patterns and activate energy-saving modes at optimal times. For instance, Samsung’s “Save Energy While Away” function intelligently detects when homes are empty and prompts residents to adjust device settings accordingly,” Nakiboglu said. Meanwhile, smart refrigerators monitor and adjust cooling intensities based on actual usage patterns. “Beyond energy savings, AI extends the lifespan of appliances through predictive maintenance, reducing waste from premature replacements. These AI-driven optimisations not only lower energy bills but also contribute to reducing the overall carbon footprint of households,” Nakiboglu said. The future of AI-driven home appliances points toward a more integrated and intelligent home environment. “By 2025, we can expect to see AI capabilities deeply embedded in everyday appliances, offering unprecedented levels of personalisation and automation. The integration of AI with emerging technologies like 5G will enhance device connectivity and functionality, while advanced features like our 3D Map View will revolutionise how we monitor and control our home environments,” Nakiboglu said.

Particularly in markets like the UAE, these developments align with broader smart city initiatives, suggesting a future where individual smart homes contribute to larger urban intelligence networks, Nakiboglu said. “The industry’s focus on sustainability and energy efficiency will intensify, with AI playing a crucial role in managing resource consumption and environmental impact,” he added.