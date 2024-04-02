Microsoft Surface Innovation Hub launched at Redington Office in UAE

Prannoy Mathur, Vice President of End Point Solutions Group at Redington

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 5:34 PM

Microsoft, in collaboration with leading technology distributor Redington, has inaugurated the Microsoft Surface Innovation Hub at Redington HQ in Dubai.

With an emphasis on collaboration, the Microsoft Surface Innovation Hub at Redington is positioned as a hub for decision makers to explore and experience the power of Surface and see how it can be integrated in their workplace for seamless enterprise.

The cutting-edge Microsoft Surface Innovation Hub at Redington is meticulously designed with a focus on recyclable materials - underlining Microsoft’s dedication to a sustainable future. The highlight is a wall made of ‘recycled motherboards’ that will spark conversations around reducing e-waste and encourage organizations to recycle their old devices.

Customers visiting Microsoft Surface Innovation Hub at Redington will experience hands-on engagement with the latest portfolio of Microsoft Surface devices, including the Surface Hub, Laptop Studio, Surface Pro, Surface Laptop and more. Microsoft Surface Innovation Hub goes beyond conventional training sessions, offering unique customer discovery workshops and device usage training sessions. These interactive sessions are meant to guide users through the Surface journey, from personal device usage to empowering entire businesses to harness the full potential of Microsoft technology.

The facility also introduces tailor-made workshops, such as customer problem discovery and solution sessions, recognizing the unique needs of each organization. Using formative case studies and IT roadmaps, technical consultants recommend personalized Surface devices with bespoke solutions. Additionally, Microsoft Surface Innovation Hub showcases the seamless integration of Surface devices with Microsoft software and solution ecosystem such as Windows 11 Pro, M365, allowing businesses to discover and tap into customized solutions with Surface.

Strategically located in Dubai, Microsoft Surface Innovation Hub at Redington serves as a collaboration hub, providing enterprises and small businesses the latest Microsoft Surface technologies.

“Redington has been at the forefront of delivering Microsoft Surface solutions to the Middle East since its launch over a decade ago. With everyone talking about AI and CoPilot, we’re entering an entirely new era of working. Surface devices enable engagement with CoPilot M365 through natural and intuitive means like pen, touch, and voice, revolutionizing the way we interact with technology. Furthermore, the combination of CoPilot and Surface ensures world-class security for your data and content, extending from chip to cloud,” said Prannoy Mathur, Vice President of End Point Solutions Group at Redington.

“We’ve seen a surge in demand for secure solutions that cater to the collaborative needs of today’s modern workplaces. Our Microsoft Surface Innovation Hub in Dubai serves as a center where customers can experience these solutions firsthand, demonstrating their potential to fulfill the unique requirements of their organizations,” Mathur added.

Mohamed Mikou, Chief Operating Officer and CMO, Microsoft Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa states “We are thrilled to launch the Microsoft Surface Innovation Hub at Redington, underscoring our commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in the AI era. The Microsoft Surface Innovation Hub at Redington is a place where decision-makers can explore and experience the power of Surface and discover how it can be integrated into their workplace for seamless collaboration.”

The Microsoft Surface Innovation Hub at Redington is available by appointments only between from 9am to 6pm and located on Level 16, Burjuman Business Towers, Mankhool, Dubai