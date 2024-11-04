Look: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Microsoft's President meet to discuss AI, clean energy

In a discussion that focused on using the power of advanced technology to enhance sustainability practices, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met Brad Smith, Vice Chairman and President of Microsoft Corporation.

The two sides discussed ways to benefit from the multiple opportunities provided by strategic partnerships between companies, institutions and entities working in the sectors of artificial intelligence, energy and climate.

The meeting was held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, on the sidelines of the ENACT Council “Activating Action”, in which more than 80 leaders from the energy, technology and investment sectors from around the world are participating in its discussions.

The meeting also highlighted the ongoing strategic cooperation between ADNOC, Masdar, G42 and Microsoft in the areas of leveraging the capabilities and potential of advanced artificial intelligence technologies and solutions. This is with the aim of keeping pace with the rapid global changes, supporting the achievement of a qualitative shift in the global energy sector, and using low-carbon energy solutions to operate the infrastructure facilities necessary to support the artificial intelligence system.

During the meeting, mechanisms for continuing to benefit from Microsoft's experiences and expertise in the fields of advanced technology and artificial intelligence were discussed, with the aim of meeting the aspirations of the UAE and Abu Dhabi in the field of transitioning to clean energy and enhancing the growth of the artificial intelligence system in various fields and key sectors.

The meeting also discussed the strategic cooperation between Microsoft, ADNOC and Masdar, which aims to explore ways to supply Microsoft’s data centres with renewable energy, in line with global trends towards enhancing sustainability practices and principles and reducing carbon emissions.

The cooperation also reflects the commitment of the three parties to support the transition to clean energy sources, which contributes to enhancing the leadership of the UAE and Abu Dhabi in the field of green technology and sustainable energy solutions.