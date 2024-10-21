'iPhone 17 Air': Here's what we know about Apple's rumoured device

Illustrative photo

The Apple iPhone 16 series launched last month across the world. While there's a significant upgrade to the device's camera, its highly-anticipated feature, Apple Intelligence, is slated to roll out on October 28 for the iPhone 16 series, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Interestingly, while we're still getting used to the new Camera Control button, there's rumour of an upcoming Apple device - the iPhone 17.

Though its official name remains under wraps, tech insiders are referring to it as the 'iPhone 17 Air' for now, and leaks have begun to paint a picture of what to expect from Apple’s redesigned and significantly thinner iPhone, anticipated to launch in September 2025.

Tech insiders have provided varying predictions about the design and features of the iPhone 17 Air, but a consensus has emerged on key aspects. According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and other sources, the iPhone 17 Air will likely feature a 6.6-inch display, positioning it similarly to the current mid-sized models in Apple’s lineup.

In a recent research note with Haitong International, analyst Jeff Pu echoed these claims. He suggests the device will feature an A19 chip, which will be manufactured using the same advanced 3nm process as the A18 Pro chip. Pu’s note also highlighted the use of an aluminium frame, Face ID technology, and a noticeable design shift that will differentiate the iPhone 17 Air from its predecessors. That said, let's take a look at all the potential changes and features coming to the iPhone 17 Air.

A New Design?

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to continue Apple’s trend of sleek aesthetics, but with some significant upgrades. Reports indicate a complete redesign, with a new titanium frame that will make the device both lighter and more durable. The standout feature is its ultra-thin profile, achieved by re-engineering the internal components. This redesign is expected to solidify Apple’s position at the forefront of smartphone design innovation, blending form and function like never before.

In terms of colour, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to offer new earth-toned options, moving away from the traditional monochrome palette and embracing more natural hues.

Display: Bigger and Better

The iPhone 17 Air is set to dazzle users with a 6.6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, which promises incredibly vibrant colours and deeper blacks, thanks to OLED technology. In a much-anticipated upgrade, the refresh rate is expected to jump to 120Hz, providing smoother visuals, particularly for gamers and video content consumers.

Apple is also rumoured to introduce under-display Face ID technology in this model, which would allow for a more streamlined and notch-free front design, delivering a truly immersive viewing experience.

Camera: A Powerhouse for Photography Enthusiasts

For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 17 Air’s camera system could be a game-changer. The device is expected to feature a 48-megapixel main sensor, designed to enhance low-light performance and capture images with greater dynamic range.

A new periscope lens is also rumoured to be part of the system, offering enhanced optical zoom capabilities that could compete with dedicated cameras—perfect for users wanting to capture detailed, zoomed-in shots. On the front, Apple may upgrade the selfie camera to 24 megapixels, delivering even crisper and more detailed self-portraits.

Power Under the Hood: The A19 Chipset The iPhone 17 Air is expected to debut Apple's new A19 chip, manufactured using the same 3nm process as the A18. This cutting-edge chipset will deliver faster performance, better energy efficiency, and improved graphics capabilities, especially for gaming and multitasking. It is also likely to bring enhanced machine learning capabilities, which could push the boundaries of augmented reality and computational photography even further. Replacing the Plus Models? One of the most surprising rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 Air is that it may mark the end of Apple's Plus models. According to Jeff Pu, the iPhone 17 Air will fill the space left by Apple's discontinuation of the Plus model. This aligns with Apple's strategy of consolidating its lineup while offering a mid-tier device that strikes a balance between affordability and premium features. The absence of a Plus model in next year's lineup suggests that Apple may focus on providing value through fewer models, with the iPhone 17 Air expected to stand out for its slim, user-friendly design. With a redesigned form factor, enhanced display, camera innovations, and the A19 chip, the iPhone 17 Air is shaping up to be one of Apple's most exciting releases. While there is still much to be confirmed, this upcoming model, perhaps with a complete set of AI features, could set a new standard in smartphone technology.