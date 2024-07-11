iPhone 16 to be shipped soon: Apple aims to send out 90 million units this year

Photo: KT file used for illustrative purposes

Ninety million iPhone 16 will be shipped in the second half of the year, Apple has announced.

The company has told suppliers and partners that it is targeting about 10 per cent growth in shipments of the new iPhone compared to previous models, according to a person familiar with the matter.

According to Bloomberg News Agency, about 81 million iPhone 15s phones were shipped in the second half of 2023.

The company is confident that adding some Apple Intelligence features to the iPhone 16 will help boost demand when the model goes on sale later this year, people familiar with the matter said.

The upcoming iPhone 16 has been trending on social media over the past few days, with supposed leaks giving Netizens an idea of what to expect.