How CCaaS solutions are reshaping customer experience

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 4:29 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 4:44 PM

With the rapid changes that the world is undergoing and the rise in adoption of modern technologies, Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) has emerged as a major element for businesses to meet their customers’ demands in today’s competitive marketplace.

This is particularly evident in the UAE and the region, where the dynamic market and tech-savvy population have propelled a rapid evolution in customer service strategies.

CCaaS has changed the way businesses interact with their clients by offering efficient and personalised services and solutions through incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and other advanced technologies.

CCaaS in the UAE market

With an internet penetration rate of 99 per cent which reflects the increased digital connectivity across the country, local and global entities have embraced CCaaS solutions to enhance their customer experience. For example, in a joint effort to enhance services for Ajman residents, the Department of Digital Ajman (DDA) has partnered with Sprinklr to unify citizen experience across all government entities within the emirate. This resulted in a 55 per cent reduction in response times to customer inquiries and saving 10 hours per week in content production.

This comes in line with the UAE governments mission to incorporate smart services across different government entities in order to streamline procedures, improve efficiency, and enhance citizen satisfaction. It also aligns with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligent Strategy 2031, which centers on developing an integrated system that employs artificial intelligence in vital areas across the UAE.

Sentiment analysis for business growth

Sentiment analysis plays a crucial role in CCaaS, offering businesses a window into how customers feel across multiple channels. This helps agents in providing personalised support and improves their performance, leading to happier customers and better business outcomes.

UAE residents use social media regularly to share their thoughts on various products, services, and social matters. With 11.5 million social media user identities, which is equivalent to 112.3 per cent of the total population , social media serves as a key platform for understanding customer sentiment in the UAE.

Studies have also shown that companies using sentiment analysis see real benefits. Businesses that utilise AI for customer emotion analysis see a 20 per cent increase in customer satisfaction and a 15 per cent increase in revenue, according to IBM Watson.

Automated routing

Haitham El Khatib, Senior Vice President of Growth Markets at Sprinklr In addition to sentiment analysis, automated routing is another important element for ensuring seamless interaction with customers. Automated routing uses AI-powered social listening to swiftly direct customer inquiries to the right agent. With large contact volumes and smaller teams, opting for an omnichannel approach is important for driving customer satisfaction. Businesses across the UAE are adopting omnichannel services to provide customers with a consistent experience across different channels. For example, Miral Destinations deployed more than 40 AI-powered chatbots by Sprinklr across WhatsApp, Live Chat, and Instagram, to drive operational efficiency by streamlining communication channels, enhancing customer service capabilities, and offering integrated customer experiences. Moreover, Miral Destinations managed to decrease the amount of time it takes to respond to customers across digital channels by 55 per cent in six months by integrating Sprinklr Voice into Saadiyat Island. Delivering a true omni-channel experience by moving from numerous agent screens to a singular platform and being able to service guests across their preferred channel has presented a multitude of benefits. Potential challenges The recognised benefits of CCaaS solutions for businesses have driven significant growth within the CCaaS market, both in the UAE and globally. The global CCaaS market is projected to grow from $5.15 billion in 2023 to $16.43 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18 per cent. However, with this growth, there are some challenges to consider, including the increased cyberattacks and data breaches within contact centres. It is therefore important for CCaaS solutions to have cybersecurity and data privacy incorporated in their design to be able to protect the customers’ sensitive data. The UAE serves as one of the key destinations for businesses to leverage modern technologies like CCaaS in their services. The UAE government have set robust data protection regulations to protect private data and mitigate cyber threats, yet businesses still need to be vigilant.

The writer is Senior Vice President of Growth Markets at Sprinklr.