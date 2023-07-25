HONOR puts user comfort first with revolutionary 0 risk eye-comfort display on HONOR 90 5G
HONOR has consistently demonstrated a commitment to human-centric innovation, particularly in the field of eye care technologies, employing a scientific approach. From its inception, HONOR has maintained a long-standing partnership with TÜV Rheinland, a renowned testing institution, to ensure the certification of numerous HONOR devices for their effective blue light filtering capabilities.
HONOR is pushing the boundaries of eye care with its latest release, the HONOR 90 5G. With this groundbreaking launch, HONOR goes above and beyond to deliver the utmost in eye care technology. The HONOR 90 is equipped with the industry-first 0 risk eye-comfort display boasting 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology, the highest in the industry to maintain a more comfortable, flicker-free viewing experience minimising eye strain and providing a comfortable viewing experience, in all scenarios.
Industry-Leading 3840Hz PWM Dimming Technology
The Pwm Dimming method is known to have three stages of risk when it comes to eye health. These stages are determined by the frequency at which the display backlight flickers, which can affect users differently depending on their sensitivity.
The Pwm Dimming method has three stages of risk based on frequency. In the high-risk stage, the frequency falls below 1250Hz, leading to noticeable flickering that can increase the risk of eye strain and fatigue. In the low-risk stage, the frequency is typically between 1250Hz and 3125Hz, ensuring flickering is not noticeable to most users, reducing the risk of eye discomfort.
HONOR has gone above and beyond with the HONOR 90 5G, introducing the industry-first 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology. This groundbreaking feature eliminates any risk to the eyes, providing users with the assurance that they can enjoy their smartphones without any concerns about eye strain or discomfort. With the implementation of this advanced technology, HONOR prioritises user well-being, ensuring a safe and enjoyable smartphone experience.
Circadian Night Display
The HONOR 90 5G is equipped with the innovative Circadian Night Display technology, a feature specifically designed to enhance user sleep quality during nighttime usage. By filtering blue light and gently transitions the night-time colour temperature in a natural way, this technology promotes a healthier sleep cycle.
Based on extensive lab tests conducted by HONOR, this feature enables a 20 per cent increase in melatonin levels, helping users to get longer and better sleep quality.
Dynamic Dimming
Knowing that our eyes often feel more comfortable in natural light conditions, the HONOR 90 5G uses dynamic light that resembles natural light rhythm to stimulate ciliary muscle movement through Dynamic Dimming. This innovative feature helps to alleviate eye fatigue by as much as 18 per cent by increasing blood circulation in the ciliary muscle.
In addition, the brightness level of the display will automatically and periodically change according to the duration of screentime with different external lighting conditions, going brighter and darker imperceptibly according to the desired condition of human eye.
TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free Certification
In addition, HONOR 90 has received the TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification and achieved the risk-free dimming level, perfect for today’s entertainment-hungry generation who spend long hours viewing and watching content on their smartphones.
By incorporating cutting-edge technologies and adopting a user-centric approach, HONOR aims to provide the best possible eye care experience with the HONOR 90, redefining the standards for eye care in the industry.
Price and Availability
The HONOR 90 5G is available in three brilliant colours - Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black, all of which were inspired by the beauty of nature and designed for style–conscious users.
HONOR 90 is available now for pre-order from Dh1599 for 19GB (12+7) + 256GB version and Dh1999 for 19GB (12+7) + 512GB version with free gifts worth Dh597 including HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X3, 1 year screen protection via hihonor.com , Axiom, Carrefour, Emax, Jumbo, KM Trading, Lulu, Sharaf DG, Noon, and Etisalat.
For more information, please visit HONOR online store at www.hihonor.com.