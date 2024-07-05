Partner Content By KT Engage
HONOR 200 Pro: The best portrait photography phone empowered by AI
Coupled with powerful hardware and software that uses AI to match your personal use, the HONOR 200 Series ticks all the boxes in a smartphone.
With HONOR fully embracing AI not just at the device level, but also integrating it deeply into its operating system, MagicOS, the company now operates with an AI-powered ecosystem visible across its entire product range.
This approach has not only revolutionised the user experience, but also provided access to extensive cloud services with enhanced privacy protection, creating a holistic human centric driven AI experience.
The HONOR 200 Series demonstrates this integration by bringing the mastery of Studio Harcourt - a legendary French photography studio renowned for capturing classic portraits of iconic figures - into every step of the photography process.
Leveraging AI technology, the HONOR 200 series recreates Studio Harcourt's legendary lighting and shadow effects, delivering what is perhaps the best portrait photography imagery we've seen in a smartphone.
A camera powerhouse
HONOR has used AI as the core tool in both software and hardware to collaborate and reproduce Harcourt's artistic light and shadow, and has trained its AI models to follow the Harcourt process bringing a world class studio technique to the hands of people everywhere to take amazing portraits anywhere and anytime.
The AI Portrait Engine on the HONOR 200 Pro enhances photos by adding multiple advanced techniques such as depth processing, hair analysis, depth-of-field simulation, shadow channel management, and facial optimization.
The software in the camera has three modes for portrait shots: Harcourt Classic, Harcourt Colour, and Harcourt Vibrant. Harcourt Classic produces black-and-white portraits, while Harcourt Colour and Harcourt Vibrant offer colour options, with each mode providing a unique aesthetic.
AI also powers a few of the other camera functions to great effect. The AI-Enhanced Night Portrait Mode on the HONOR 200 Pro uses advanced AI algorithms to deliver high-quality portraits even in low-light conditions. This mode optimises the lighting and reduces noise to ensure clear, colour accurate images with balanced exposure. The large 50MP sensor and AI enhancements work together to capture more light, making night or low light shots to have better control of highlights than its competitors.
The bokeh effect on the HONOR 200 Pro is designed to create portraits with a beautifully blurred background, making the subject stand out. The AI-powered camera system uses precise edge detection to apply a natural-looking bokeh effect, mimicking the depth of field seen in professional DSLR cameras.
This effect is particularly enhanced in the Harcourt Classic, Harcourt Colour, and Harcourt Vibrant modes, where it adds an artistic touch to the portraits by emphasizing the main subject while softly blurring the background.
The AI beauty mode intelligently analyses each face to apply adjustments, without appearing overly processed. The range of AI-driven beauty effects that can enhance portrait photography by smoothing skin tones, reducing blemishes, and adding subtle enhancements to facial features. These effects are adjustable, allowing users to customize the level of enhancement to achieve their desired look.
The HONOR 200 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear. The rear camera array includes a 50MP H9000 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) as well as Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide macro lens, ensuring detailed and vibrant shots across various scenarios.
The H9000 sensor is quite large coming at a size of 1/1.3" because of the software and hardware enhancements this gives a 31 per cent increase in performance for light sensitivity and reduces image noise by 105 per cent compared to the rest of the competition. This is especially the case when it comes to taking portrait shots.
The 50MP front camera offers high-resolution selfies, making the Honor 200 Pro a top choice for photography enthusiasts seeking exceptional quality and creativity in their images.
The shots taken in a variety of scenarios really made it appear that they were taken with a professional grade camera and in some cases where lighting was plenty available, the AI precisely used the excess light and balanced out how the light appears on people's faces. Quite honestly, the results of our tests were nothing short of stunning.
AI-Empowered performance
On the hardware front, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the latest high-end chip from Qualcomm.
The CPU performs well under pressure and thanks to its efficient AI capabilities it intelligently handles processing power for demanding applications, gaming, and multitasking.
It comes with 12GB of RAM and with RAM Turbo boosts this to 24GB RAM which activates when you’re running something like a mobile game that’s graphically intensive.
A full day battery
As expected from Honor, the Honor 200 Pro is equipped with a 5200mAh silicon-carbon battery, capable of lasting through a full day of intensive use.
The device supports 100W wired charging and 66W wireless charging, significantly reducing downtime and ensuring that the phone can be quickly recharged within 30 minutes.
Display and design
The Honor 200 Pro features a sleek and stylish design with a unique tidal texture finish. It measures 163.3 x 75.2 x 8.2mm and weighs 199 grams, which is quite comfortable to hold.
The display features a 6.78-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2700 x 1224 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports 3840Hz PWM dimming, which reduces eye strain by minimizing flicker. Additionally, the 0 Risk AI Eye Comfort display adjusts brightness and colour temperature automatically to ensure comfortable viewing, particularly during extended use.
It also comes with an IP65 certification, so the Honor 200 Pro is protected has water and dust resistance, providing added durability and reliability in various environments
Magic Portal gets a huge upgrade
Under the hood, the Honor 200 Pro has some impressive hardware coupled with software features.
On software, Honor's Magic Portal function leverages AI to enhance multitasking and user interactions allowing users to drag and drop text and images between apps seamlessly. It really comes in handy when you're moving content across applications eliminating the need for extra steps that would otherwise be cumbersome.
It does this by using invisible shortcut menus on either side of the display, making it easy to move content from one application to another all with a simple single press or drag.
Magic Portal uses AI to understand the context in which it is being used. This means it can provide relevant options based on the content being interacted with, such as suggesting related actions or apps that can handle the dropped content more effectively.
This has simplified multitasking, and this feature is particularly useful for tasks that involve transferring data between apps, such as copying addresses from emails into maps or sharing images between social media platforms and messaging apps.
Other notable features of Magic Portal include the ability to automatically extract text from images. This text can then be used to initiate navigation, make calls, or send messages, making it a powerful tool for quickly handling information from various sources.
Verdict
If you're someone who finds themselves constantly clicking photographs, the HONOR 200 series is a must have. The Studio Harcourt AI portrait mode is an absolute game changer, and you'll find yourself taking more portraits with this. For the first time, HONOR is launching the HONOR 200 Pro version along with the regular model and both devices get the Studio Harcourt AI Portrait features.
In addition, the AI Magic Portal on the HONOR 200 Pro represents a significant advancement in AI-driven multitasking and user interaction. By seamlessly integrating smart features and contextual awareness, it enhances productivity and simplifies the overall user experience.
