Haval H9 and H7 launches in the UAE

The models reflect Haval's unwavering commitment to innovation, engineering excellence, and delivering top-notch quality to its global customers

The automotive world recently witnessed a spectacular evening as Al Naboodah Group, in partnership with Great Wall Motor (GWM), unveiled the highly anticipated 2025 models of the Haval H9 and H7. The grand event took place at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton, JBR, cementing the strong and successful collaboration between GWM and Al Naboodah Group, the distributor of Haval vehicles in the UAE. Over the years, this partnership has been instrumental in establishing Haval’s reputation for quality, innovation, and excellence in the region.

The exclusive launch event brought together an esteemed audience, including members of the Al Naboodah family, top executives from both Al Naboodah Group and GWM, respected dignitaries, prominent influencers, and members of the automotive and mainstream media. Against the backdrop of a luxurious ambiance, guests enjoyed an immersive experience that showcased the cutting-edge design and advanced features of the new Haval H9 and H7 models.

Bold Innovations for 2025

The 2025 Haval H9, a 7-seater SUV designed for families and adventurers alike, stood out with a complete redesign. With robust off-road capabilities, spacious interiors, and state-of-the-art safety systems such as 360-degree cameras and adaptive cruise control, the H9 redefines what an SUV can offer.

On the other hand, the sleek and sophisticated Haval H7 captivated the audience with its modern design, advanced technology, and a powerful yet efficient turbocharged engine. True to its slogan, "Style Meets Exploration," the H7 delivers unmatched performance both on city streets and open highways, making it an ideal choice for long journeys and daily commutes.

A Legacy of Trust and Excellence

Swaidan Trading, a subsidiary of the Al Naboodah Group, has been pivotal in positioning the Haval brand as a trusted name in the UAE's competitive automotive market. This enduring collaboration between Al Naboodah and GWM continues to drive growth, customer satisfaction, and Haval's prominence as a leading automotive player in the region.

Speaking at the launch, Greg Cottrell, director of the automotive division at Al Naboodah Group, expressed his pride in the partnership with GWM. "The Haval H9 and H7 exemplify the very best of automotive engineering and design, perfectly suited for the UAE market. We are committed to delivering exceptional vehicles and unmatched customer experiences, and these new models are a testament to that promise."

Echoing this sentiment, Sunny Bhat, director of sales and marketing at Great Wall Motor, shared the brand's ambitious vision. "The launch of the Haval H9 and H7 in the UAE showcases our dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the industry. Our collaboration with Al Naboodah Group has been instrumental in bringing Haval to the forefront, and we are excited to continue this journey of excellence together. GWM is also on a mission to develop versatile vehicles for diverse driving scenarios, offering a range of powertrain options for all users. We look forward to introducing these innovations to the Middle East market in the future."

A Festive Celebration of Innovation

Alongside the unveiling of the new models, Al Naboodah and GWM proudly serve as Gold Sponsors of the ongoing Liwa International Festival, which runs until January 4, 2025. This vibrant festival, a mix of sporting and entertainment activities, offers visitors an exciting opportunity to experience the performance and capabilities of GWM vehicles firsthand.

The Haval H9 and H7 models are now available across the UAE, inviting customers to explore the perfect combination of innovation, performance, and luxury.