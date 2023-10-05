Pixel 8 vs iPhone 15: Did Google finally beat Apple?

AFP / Reuters

Google has just unveiled its Pixel 8 series — and with its impressive features, many think Apple's new flagship iPhone 15 has finally found its match. As the two tech giants go head to head for the same target market, let's see how their latest products stack up against each other.

If you're looking to upgrade your phone with the best one in the market, here's a guide to help you make the decision. Should you go for the tried-and-tested iPhone or are you ready to try Pixel? Here is a detailed comparison of prices, camera capabilities, and other specs.

iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8: Specs

Pixel 8 Pro comes with a battery capacity of 4,950mAh, whereas the iPhone’s battery capacity is 3,274mAh, making the former a better choice.

With a display of 6.7 inches, Pixel 8 Pro is larger compared to iPhone 15 Pro's display of 6.1 inches. Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro has more nits — 2,400 — which will make the display brighter than the newly launched iPhone 15 Pro.

Speaking of processor, iPhone 15 is said to be faster with its A17 Pro chip. Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, runs on the Tensor 3, which is certainly among the best in the market.

iPhone 15 Pro vs Pixel 8 Pro: Storage and Camera

In terms of storage, both phones are highly competitive. Pixel 8 Pro is available in three variants – 128GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB — perfect for your apps, photos, and videos. On the other hand, iPhone Pro offers storage options at 128GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and also 1 TB.

Google’s latest offering features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The iPhone 15 Pro has a 48MP main camera. Technically, Pixel 8 Pro has a better camera with upgrades like a 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto camera.

iPhone 15 Pro vs. Pixel 8 Pro: Price and Verdict

To get your hands on an iPhone 15 Pro, you have to shell out Dh4,299 for a 128GB version in the UAE. Google’s newly launched Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Dh3,200.

True enough, both phones are packed with impeccable features. For those who are just entering the high-end smartphone segment, it would be easy to go with Pixel 8. It does give tough competition to the much-hyped iPhone 15 — but whether it can convert loyal Apple users, who have relied on their trusty iPhones for years, remains to be seen.

