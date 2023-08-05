Google could delete your Gmail account from December 1 as new policy takes effect

S&P Global PMI reading indicated a sharp improvement in the health of the sector, supported by a marked expansion in output
Google rolled out its new inactivity policy on Friday, August 4 — reminding users of the December 1 deadline, when it would start deleting accounts that haven't been active.
In an advisory, the tech giant said that they have updated the inactivity period for Google accounts to two years — across all their products and services, which includes Gmail.
An account is considered inactive if the user hasn't logged into it within two years, it clarified.
Emphasising the deadline, Google said: "An inactive account and any content in it will be eligible for deletion from December 1, 2023."
Once deleted, a Gmail address cannot be used again for a new account, it added.
The platform, however, clarified that users will be notified multiple times before an e-mail is wiped out.
"If your account is considered inactive, we will send several reminder e-mails to both you and your recovery emails (if any have been provided) before we take any action or delete any account content," it said. "These reminder e-mails will go out at least 8 months before any action is taken on your account."
Since YouTube is owned by Google, some users wondered whether accounts on the popular video-sharing platform are covered by the policy.
Google said accounts "with YouTube channels, videos or comments" are exempted from the policy. Other exceptions include those that are connected with a loaded gift card or an account that has a published application.
Google listed some simple ways that can help users keep their accounts active:
