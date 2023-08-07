Google कर्मचारियों को $ 99 / रात के लिए कार्यालय परिसर में सोने के लिए कहता है

तकनीकी क्षेत्र की दिग्गज कंपनी द्वारा पेश किए जाने वाले होटल प्रवास को कंपनी कवर नहीं करेगी क्योंकि इससे पहले यात्रा लागत में भी कटौती हुई थी

Photo: Google

वेब डेस्क द्वारा Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 9:41 AM Last updated: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 10:58 AM

As the world makes the transition back to working from office after the Covid-19 pandemic, workplaces are now getting creative in incentivising employees' return. Google is not far behind as it attempts to make the shift back to campus a comfortable one.

Local media reports have said that the tech giant is offering a discounted hotel stay for $99/night (nearly Dh364) at a newer campus at Mountain View, California.

The tech firm had started calling employees back after the Covid-19 pandemic came to an end. However, they received pushback from employees who said that commuting took too much time and was expensive. Employees also said they were more productive at home, which could be backed by the company's record profits.

The hotel stay offered by Google will not be covered by the company as it had also cut travel costs earlier.

Employees have reportedly said on an internal discussion forum that the hotel will provide a lot more amenities for a lower price. However, several others have rejected the idea, speculating that this could be a move to reduce vacancies in the company's hotel.

