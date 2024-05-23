Generative AI tools becoming mainstream in HR processes

Sundar Subramanian and Rohit Mathur.

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 7:50 PM

The transformation of GenAI tools over the last 18 months into legitimate utility tools for businesses has begun changing the essence of employment. The concept of remote workers, and global workforces have opened up a major challenge for businesses: Keeping both employee happiness and productivity high.

Businesses in the UAE are riding the global wave of putting together robust policies for pay parity, diversity, benefits, and flexible work schedules. Staying on top of all this from a payroll operations perspective has become an increasingly challenging job amid growth in globally dispersed teams. Ramco Payce, a platform-based payroll software, has launched in the UAE to help take the burden off such businesses.

Payce is an advanced tech offering by Ramco Systems, a major player in the global payroll management market.

Payce is artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) enabled and has data and prediction capabilities that allow organizations to have a bird’s-eye view of their operations and provides strategic insights on their payroll. Its launch in the UAE is one of Ramco’s many strategic moves in the Middle East in recent years, accompanied by its continued expansion in the region.