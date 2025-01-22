Photo: Phone Arena

Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 is just hours away, and anticipation is at an all-time high. Taking place in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, January 22, this event promises to unveil the latest in Samsung’s Galaxy lineup, headlined by the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 series. Beyond hardware, Samsung appears poised to expand its AI-powered ecosystem, as teased in the event’s promotional materials.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s likely to be revealed and how you can watch the event live:

How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Galaxy Unpacked kicks off at 10pm UAE time, with live streams available on Samsung’s YouTube channel and official website.

What to Expect at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

1. Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung’s new flagship series is set to take centre stage. With three models — Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra — the lineup promises powerful upgrades across the board.

Galaxy S25: The standard model will feature the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, Qi2 wireless charging support, and enhanced AI capabilities. A fresh design update is also on the cards, building on the sleek aesthetics of the Galaxy S24. Expect pre-orders to open right after the event, with a reported release date of February 7.

Galaxy S25 Plus: This larger version of the S25 will inherit all the features of its smaller sibling, plus a bigger battery, larger screen, and faster wired charging. For users seeking more screen real estate without stepping up to the Ultra, the S25 Plus could be the ideal choice.

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Samsung’s ultimate flagship will pack in everything from the S25 series while upping the ante with a new ultrawide camera boasting higher resolution. With the addition of premium materials and top-tier specifications, this device could redefine non-foldable smartphones in 2025.

2. One UI 7 The Galaxy S25 series will run on One UI 7, Samsung's latest software built on Android 15. This version introduces the "Now Bar," a feature designed for more intuitive notifications and task management. Coupled with new Galaxy AI tools, One UI 7 is set to make smartphones even smarter, enhancing user convenience and personalization. 3. Galaxy AR: Project Moohan Beyond smartphones, Samsung's Project Moohan AR headset could finally make its debut. First teased in 2024, this augmented reality device has been developed in partnership with Google and Qualcomm. With its expected 2025 launch, Galaxy Unpacked is the perfect stage for Samsung to share more details about this ambitious leap into the AR market.