From 'gratitude' app to new camera features: Why iPhone users shouldn't miss iOS 17.2 update

The new iOS 17.2 update for iPhones has brought in new features, upgraded systems, and bug fixes. And among the most notable features are an app for 'gratitude and wellbeing' and a helpful translation tool.
Designed to help people reflect on their day, iPhone's new Journal app lets users “write about the small moments and big events” in their life so that they can “practise gratitude” as well as “improve wellbeing”.
The software update also features upgrades in camera functions and introduces an action button that can help with quick translations.
Here are some highlights from the iOS update 17.2:
The app gives writing suggestions based on users' photos, activities, locations and media usage. Users can also turn on Journaling Suggestions — a feature that will intelligently group outings, photos, workouts, and more into moments that can be added to their journal. The app also gives prompts for those who find it hard to come up with ideas.
Filters allow users to quickly find bookmarked entries to revisit and reflect. They can also schedule notifications to keep a consistent journaling practice.
Concerned about privacy? The entries can be locked using Touch ID or Face ID.
For the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, a new option has been added for the action button: Translate.
Through this, users will be able to quickly translate phrases or have a conversation with someone in a different language.
The update improves the telephoto camera's focusing speed, helping capture small faraway objects on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Spatial video also allows users to shoot 3D video on Apple Vision Pro.
Users can now add a sticker directly to a bubble. They can also adjust the shape of any Memoji
