Eton Solutions launches AtlasFive for family office wealth management in India

Satyen Patel, Executive Chairman of Eton Solutions

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 7:59 PM

Eton Solutions, a global leader in cloud-based services for family offices of the future, is launching AtlasFive, its ERP platform for family offices in India.

Eton Solutions also announced the family office of Infosys’ founder, Narayana Murthy, Catamaran, as its launch customer. Headquartered in North Carolina, USA, it has had a presence in India for the past 5 years with over 300 employees at their Global Technology Center in Bengaluru supporting AtlasFive clients globally.

Catamaran will use Eton Solutions' AtlasFive platform to streamline its investment portfolio management and enhance operational planning, reporting and compliance. Eton Solutions has developed a highly sophisticated ERP platform, AtlasFive, a fully integrated, secure cloud-native AI-driven software tailored to meet the complex needs of family offices, currently managing over $781 billion for 665 families worldwide. Over 11.5 million transactions are processed annually with 92,000 entities on this platform. The platform integrates all operational facets of a family office into a cohesive solution, emphasising efficiency and operating leverage.

Eton Solutions is also planning to set up a presence in GIFT City, Gujarat, in the near future to support the growth of its services provided to clients globally. This new Technology Center is a key milestone for the company’s expansion strategy and will serve as a hub for Eton Solutions’ operations in the country, allowing it to leverage the unique advantages of GIFT City's world-class infrastructure and regulatory environment.