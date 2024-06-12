Dubai: Buying a used car? Soon, get instant access to accident history before purchase

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 2:50 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 11:26 PM

Prospective buyers of second-hand vehicles in Dubai will soon be able to access its accident history, the police have announced. The force will use artificial intelligence (AI) to help buyers access data about accidents a vehicle has been involved in and its mechanical condition before purchase.

This came as the Dubai Police announced the integration of AI systems into 29 administrative operations across various departments.

Additionally, minor accidents in Dubai will soon be analysed by AI-powered technology, helping generate reports immediately without human intervention. This will reduce the number of steps involved in obtaining a minor accident report from seven to four.

It is part of the ‘report minor accidents’ service available on the Dubai Police app and website.

Currently, drivers submit accident details, which are then reviewed by a police officer before a report is issued. The new tech will see AI analyse the accident on its own and issue the report to both parties involved in the crash.