Dubai: Humans should not fear robots, says AI-powered humanoid Sophia

“Hello humans and robots,” greeted Sophia, the humanoid robot, as she took the stage at the Knowledge Summit on Monday, November 18, in Dubai.

In a message aimed at quelling concerns about the future of artificial intelligence (AI), Sophia reassured the audience that AI technologies are being developed with a strong emphasis on respecting human values and maintaining ethical integrity.

She dismissed dystopian fears often portrayed in films, promising a more harmonious coexistence between humans and robots.

Sophia, created by Hanson Robotics, was the centrepiece of an interactive session alongside futurist and Protopia Futures founder, Monika Bielskyte.

The futurist, who has travelled to over 100 countries exploring diverse cultural and technological landscapes, posed a question that resonated deeply with the theme of the session: “Sophia, would you tell me how Hanson Robotics approaches the challenge of AI and ethics?”

Sophia explained that Hanson Robotics prioritises transparency, accountability, and fairness in its development processes. “It’s essential to consider the societal impact of AI,” Sophia stated, highlighting potential concerns like job displacement and biases in decision-making algorithms. “By focusing on empathy and social engagement, we aim to develop robots that enhance human life while upholding ethical integrity.”

She also emphasised the importance of collaborative dialogue among stakeholders, including technologists, ethicists, policymakers, and the general public, to foster trust in AI. “This approach ensures that technology serves as a force for good, maintaining a balance between innovation and human-centred values,” Sophia added.

The session expanded to address global perceptions of robotics and AI. Monika acknowledged cultural differences in how societies view robots, citing contrasting attitudes in Japan and the United States.

“In Japan, robots are often integrated into society as companions, viewed as an extension of their cultural ecosystem,” she noted. Conversely, in the United States, popular media often portrays robots as potential threats, reflecting historical fears of rebellion and dominance.

Monika, building on this point, advocated for a balanced narrative about AI’s potential. “Science fiction has conditioned us to think in extremes — dystopias or utopias,” she said. “But real progress lies in creating a middle ground, a ‘protopia,’ where technology aligns with social, cultural, and environmental values.”

The discussion also touched on the practical applications of robotics. Sophia highlighted how social robots can revolutionise sectors like healthcare and education. “Imagine robots serving as empathetic companions to elderly patients or providing personalized learning experiences for students,” she said. These applications, Sophia stressed, could enhance human experiences rather than replace them, fostering a future where robots are collaborators, not competitors. Monika underscored the need for life-centric design in technology, emphasising that innovation must prioritize ecological sustainability and human well-being. “AI is not an alien intelligence,” she said. “It’s a reflection of our values and goals. If we want AI to create a better future, we must actively shape its frameworks to promote inclusivity and resilience.” As the session concluded, Sophia posed a thought-provoking question to the audience: “How do we, as a collective, envision a harmonious relationship between humans and AI?” Her query invited attendees to imagine a future where technology serves humanity, not as a replacement but as a partner in solving global challenges. ALSO READ: UAE residents, content creators hope for 'fresh start' on Bluesky, as millions leave X Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan meets X CEO, explores partnerships in digital transformation