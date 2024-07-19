Crowdstrike apologises for global cyber outage; tech repairs ongoing

Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 4:24 PM

Cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike CEO has apologised for the global outage in an interview on Friday. The company has deployed a fix for an issue that triggered a major tech outage that affected industries ranging from airlines to banking to healthcare worldwide, the company's CEO said.

Microsoft said separately it had fixed the underlying cause for the outage of its 365 apps and services including Teams and OneDrive, but residual impact was affecting some services.

"This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed," Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz said in a post on social media platform X.

The issue stemmed from a defect found in a single content update for Microsoft Windows hosts, Kurtz said.

Mac and Linux hosts were not impacted by the issue, he added.