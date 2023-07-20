ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED: Unleashing the power of elegance and performance
Whether for work or play, the Zenbook 14X OLED provides a compelling blend of portability, performance, and visual excellence
The ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED is a remarkable addition to the Zenbook lineup, designed to push the boundaries of lightweight portability and deliver top-tier performance. With its blend of impressive features, from a robust processor to an OLED display and advanced audio technologies, the Zenbook 14X OLED is an all-in-one solution that appeals to both professionals and creative enthusiasts alike.
One of the most striking aspects of the Zenbook 14X OLED is its lightweight and slim profile. The laptop's chassis and lid are constructed using a lightweight aluminum alloy, which contributes to its svelte form and makes it incredibly easy to carry around. Weighing in at just 1.5 kg, it is one of the lightest laptops in its class, making it an ideal companion for individuals on the go. The slim profile, measuring less than 16.9 mm in thickness, adds to its portability factor.
The 180° lay-flat hinge is another thoughtful addition, enabling users to share content or collaborate seamlessly with others. This feature is especially beneficial for business meetings, presentations, or casual interactions with friends and family.
In terms of performance, the Zenbook 14X OLED packs a punch. Equipped with an impressive Intel Core i9-13900H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, it is more than capable of handling demanding tasks, including video editing, graphic design, and gaming. Coupled with 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, users can expect smooth multitasking and quick access to their files.
To ensure optimum performance, the ASUS IceCool thermal technology keeps the laptop's temperature in check even during extended usage sessions. This feature prevents overheating, allowing users to work or play without experiencing performance drops due to thermal throttling.
The OLED display with NanoEdge technology is undoubtedly the centerpiece of the Zenbook 14X OLED's visual experience. Boasting a 14.5-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution with a 120 Hz refresh rate, it delivers vibrant colors, sharp details, and smooth motion. The display covers 100 per cent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, offering accurate color reproduction, making it perfect for creative professionals who demand precision in their work. Moreover, it is Pantone Validated and VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certified, ensuring an immersive viewing experience with deep blacks and high contrast.
The 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and 0.2 ms response time contributes to an outstanding visual experience for gaming and video content consumption. Additionally, the use of Corning Gorilla Glass NBT adds durability and protection to the display. Another noteworthy aspect of the OLED display is its commitment to eye care. With 70 per cent less blue light emission compared to standard LCDs, the Zenbook 14X OLED significantly reduces eye strain, allowing users to work for extended periods without discomfort.
In terms of connectivity, the laptop offers various options, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a full-size HDMI 2.1 (TMDS), a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and an audio combo jack. These ports provide versatile connectivity options for peripherals, external displays, and audio devices, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.
The ASUS WiFi Master Premium technology integrated into the Zenbook 14X OLED ensures ultra-fast downloads, smooth streaming, and a stable network connection. With WiFi 6E support, users can experience enhanced performance, even in congested network environments.
The laptop's camera setup also deserves praise. The FHD 3DNR IR camera, in combination with the ALS/CLS sensor, delivers clear and detailed video for video calls and conferencing. This feature is particularly valuable for remote workers and students who rely on video communication.
The Zenbook 14X OLED doesn't compromise on audio quality either. The Harman Kardon certification and Dolby Atmos support provide an immersive sound experience, whether users are watching movies, listening to music, or playing games. The smart amplifier with ASUS Audio Booster technology ensures balanced sound with rich bass and clear vocals.
ASUS has put significant effort into creating an optimal typing experience with the ErgoSense keyboard. The pitch of 19.05 mm, 0.2 mm dish, 1.4 mm key travel, and 0.1 mm keycap relief collectively provide a comfortable typing experience that reduces strain on the fingers and wrists. Additionally, the optimal click ratio contributes to a satisfying tactile response with each keystroke.
The ASUS ErgoSense touchpad complements the keyboard experience with its ultrasmooth surface, reducing friction for smoother cursor movements. The anti-fingerprint coating maintains a clean appearance even after extended usage, while multitouch gestures support enhances productivity and navigation.
In conclusion, the ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED is a powerful and elegant laptop that excels in multiple areas, making it a suitable choice for professionals, content creators, and multimedia enthusiasts alike. Its lightweight and slim design, combined with impressive processing capabilities, vibrant OLED display, advanced audio technologies, and user-friendly features like the ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad, make it a well-rounded package. Whether for work or play, the Zenbook 14X OLED provides a compelling blend of portability, performance, and visual excellence.
ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED will be available from July 20. The price starts from Dh5,599.