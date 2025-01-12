Apple wants to keep diversity programmes disavowed by other US firms

Apple’s board of directors has recommended shareholders vote against a proposal to end the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes, going against the grain of decisions by other large US corporates.

The National Centre for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank, proposed Apple shareholders consider ending the firm’s DEI programme to prevent lawsuits following a 2023 Supreme Court’s ruling against affirmative action in universities.

But the Apple board has recommended voting against the proposal when it meets late this month.

“The proposal is unnecessary as Apple already has a well-established compliance programme,” said the board, which includes Tim Cook, the California-based company’s boss.

“The proposal also inappropriately attempts to restrict Apple’s ability to manage its own ordinary business operations, people and teams, and business strategies,” it said, accusing the think-tank of trying to “micromanage” the company.

The board said the iPhone maker “is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in recruiting, hiring, training, or promoting on any basis protected by law”.

The proposal will be put to a shareholder vote at Apple’s annual general meeting on February 25.