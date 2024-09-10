E-Paper

Apple must pay Ireland €13 billion in unpaid taxes, EU court rules

Eight years since the EU Commission initially found that the country had given Apple illegal tax advantages, today's ruling is binding

By WAM

Photo by Reuters used for illustrative purposes
Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 5:36 PM

The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that Apple must pay €13 billion to Ireland in unpaid taxes, something the Irish government had argued against, Irish online newspaper 'The Journal' reported.

Eight years since the EU Commission initially found that Ireland had given Apple illegal tax advantages, and after challenges in lower courts, today's ruling is binding.


"The Court of Justice gives final judgment in the matter and confirms the European Commission's 2016 decision: Ireland granted Apple unlawful aid which Ireland is required to recover," the court has said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) is the highest court in the EU.

