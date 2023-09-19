Apple launches iOS 17: 5 amazing features to look for

ICEYE opens UAE office and announces ambitious programmes
Apple on Monday released iOS 17 days after launching the new iPhone 15 lineup at the “Wonderlust” event in Cupertino, California. The upgraded operating system has brought several new features that enhance the overall user experience.
It allows users to view glanceable information as their iPhone gets charged. The information is displayed on full screen and can include your photos, clock in different styles, weather forecast, widgets, and music playback, the progress of your food delivery, and a score of games, among others.
One just has to turn the iPhone to its side while it is charging and the device will start displaying information.
This feature provides real-time transcription when someone leaves a voicemail. You can view the transcription and choose if you want to receive the call or not. According to Apple, spam calls will not be transcribed and will be automatically declined.
This feature has been brought to help people with disabilities and those who are at risk of losing their voice. Users can access accessibility in the setting and select the ‘Create a Personal Voice’ option. The phone will then ask you to record your voice which will be saved. You will be able to use the voice to communicate with friends and the phone will also read out sentences in your voice.
Now iPhone users with iOS 17 running on it can download maps to use them offline. One can save a particular area of a map to the iPhone and use it to get directions without the Internet. This will come in handy when you are going to a remote area where the network is weak or not stable.
Apple has rolled out a new feature that lets you customise what people see when you call them. Users can make personalised contact posters that appear on the display screen of those receiving your call. The posters can be a photo of yours or a memoji.
