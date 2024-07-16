Apple's iPhone 16: Major upgrades expected in battery life, charging speeds

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 12:58 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 1:41 PM

As Apple gears up to release the iPhone 16 this fall, significant changes are on the horizon, including a solution to the battery life. The upcoming models are set to support faster charging speeds, surpassing any previous iPhone by a considerable margin, as per a report in Forbes.

While some Android users might remain unimpressed, citing models like the OnePlus 12 with even faster charging, the iPhone 16 series will still mark a notable upgrade. Interestingly, the battery capacities of these new iPhones will influence their charging performance, particularly the iPhone 16 Plus. Despite a report by Britta O’Boyle at T3 suggesting a reduction in battery size by 8.6 per cent compared to the iPhone 15 Plus, the improved charging speeds could make the iPhone 16 Plus the fastest-charging model in the lineup.

Enhancements to the iPhone 16 series extend beyond battery life. Anticipated updates include varied displays across models, wider use of the tetraprism camera, advanced camera lenses, more efficient OLED displays, a new thermal design to prevent overheating, and a revamped main camera sensor. However, the spotlight remains on the battery and charging improvements.

Recent reports indicate that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will support 40W wired charging speeds, potentially extending to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus as well. This is a significant leap from the current 27W charging speeds of the iPhone 15 series, which can charge to 50 per cent in about 30 minutes. With 40W support, the iPhone 16 could reach 50 per cent in just over 15 minutes, though larger batteries might slightly extend this time to around 20 minutes.