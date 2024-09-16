Apple iPhone 16: Here's what you will find in the box

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 12:40 PM

In a notable shift, Apple has announced that its iconic Apple stickers will no longer be included in the box with the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. The decision, shared with Apple Store teams this week, as reported by 9to5Mac, is part of the tech giant’s broader push towards environmental sustainability and its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

For years, Apple has included stickers featuring its recognisable logo as a signature addition to its product packaging. However, the iPhone 16 will break from tradition by omitting the stickers entirely—unless specifically requested by the buyer. Apple stickers will be available to customers who purchase an iPhone 16 in Apple Stores, but they won’t be distributed by third-party retailers or carriers. Additionally, those ordering an iPhone 16 for home delivery won’t receive stickers, even if they ask.

The move aligns with Apple’s increasing efforts to reduce waste and plastic use. The company has highlighted that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro packaging is now entirely fiber-based, advancing Apple’s pledge to eliminate all plastic from its packaging by 2025. This eco-conscious approach continues Apple's recent trend, as seen in the Apple Vision Pro and new iPad models, which also excluded the stickers.

While the absence of Apple stickers marks the end of an era for some longtime fans, it underscores Apple's commitment to prioritising environmental responsibility in its future product launches.