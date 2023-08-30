Apple confirms 'Wonderlust' event; iPhone 15 series to be out soon

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 3:44 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 9:52 PM

Apple has sent out invitations for its eagerly awaited ‘Wonderlust’ event and formally revealed the date for the release of its iPhone 15 series, according to the Mashable website.

The Cupertino-based tech giant will hold its next important hardware announcement on September 12. The most anticipated iPhone 15 will finally be released, and the entire world will be able to see it.

Along with a number of other goods and services, the iPhone 15 lineup will be unveiled at this event. It will start at 1pm ET, which for fans in UAE translates to 9pm IST.

The predicted iPhone 15 series has been the subject of numerous leaks and reports, which have shown some significant design modifications, reported Mashable.

The removal of the lightning port in favour of a USB-C port looks to be the most important change among these. It's important to note, though, that the iPhone 15 series is not likely to see an improvement in charging speeds. Additionally, Apple might supply colourful USB-C connections that match the model's colour scheme.

The normal iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus devices may eventually ditch the notch in favour of Dynamic Island technology, which would be a huge change. Apple may perhaps release a special Green hue variant of the iPhone 15 as well.

While it is predicted that the iPhone 15 variants will go on sale on September 22, Apple will only formally confirm the exact release date during the event scheduled for September 12.

According to rumours, the iPhone 15 could launch at around $799, which is roughly Dh2,934, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could launch at $1,299, which roughly translates to Dh4771.

