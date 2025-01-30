AI spending in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa set to soar

Spending on AI in the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META) totaled $4.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to surge to $14.6 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34 per cent.

That’s according to the latest insights from International Data Corporation (IDC), with the global technology research and consulting firm attributing this rapid growth to the region’s steadfast commitment to transitioning toward an AI-driven digital economy.

As the META region continues to prioritise AI and generative AI (GenAI) strategies, investments in infrastructure, platforms, foundation models, governance, data architectures, and skills are accelerating. At the same time, organisations across the region are increasingly pivoting from experimentation to scaled adoption and from proof of concept to proof of value.

IDC’s latest research highlights the transformative economic impact of AI, with the technology expected to contribute $19.9 trillion to the global economy by 2030 and account for 3.5 per cent of global GDP. Every dollar spent on AI solutions will generate an economic ripple effect of $4.6 through indirect and induced contributions, reinforcing AI’s role as a key driver of innovation and productivity. “Organisations are embracing this transformation, with 89 per cent of worldwide IT leaders projecting stable or increased budgets in 2025 to prioritise AI-led initiatives,” says Crawford Del Prete, IDC’s global president. “The META region is uniquely positioned to lead the global AI revolution. With the right investments in digital infrastructure and AI governance, organisations across the region can unlock unprecedented economic opportunities and set a global benchmark for innovation.” “AI adoption has undoubtedly begun transforming the region’s business landscape,” says Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC’s regional managing director for META, Central Asia, and India. “However, the road ahead requires a sustained focus on building robust ecosystems, fostering skills development, and ensuring scalable cloud and datacenter solutions to fuel the next phase of digital growth.”