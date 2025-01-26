Agentic AI’s arrival in automotive industry could signal the end of scripted customer service

From left: Hussein M. Dajani, Group Chief Marketing and Customer Centricity Officer, Petromin Corporation and Beerud Sheth, Founder & CEO of Gupshup

Customer engagement has long been dominated by rigid, script-based chatbots that offer little beyond pre-programmed responses. But a new generation of AI is rendering such systems obsolete. Unlike traditional AI, which primarily follows decision trees, Agentic AI operates with autonomy - understanding context, making decisions, and executing complex workflows without human intervention. This transformation is redefining customer interactions, particularly in industries where real-time support is critical.

These systems leverage vast amounts of business data to interpret, learn, and execute complete tasks across multiple systems, bridging the gap between automation and human-level service. Beerud Sheth, Founder & CEO of leading Conversational AI platform Gupshup, describes this transformation as a shift toward AI that “actively makes decisions and executes complex workflows.”

The impact is especially profound in customer-intensive industries like automotive services, where inquiries range from routine maintenance requests to urgent roadside assistance. Companies like Petromin, a leader in Saudi Arabia’s mobility solutions sector, are using Agentic AI to gain a competitive edge.

Traditional customer service at its end?

As businesses look to expand beyond basic customer service, AI agents are transforming into comprehensive partners. Rather than merely responding to service requests, these AI-powered agents are learning to manage entire customer journeys, handling everything from lead qualification and appointment scheduling to real-time diagnostics and service coordination.

A prime example is Petromin’s collaboration with Gupshup to launch PETROMINit!, Saudi Arabia’s first Generative AI-powered automotive customer service agent. Built on the Gupshup Conversation Cloud, PETROMINit! provides customers with real-time assistance via WhatsApp, offering instant, human-like support in both Arabic and English. The response has been immediate and impactful - in its first month, nearly half of Petromin’s WhatsApp users interacted with the AI agent, with many inquiries centered around vehicle servicing and loyalty points.

“At Petromin Corp, we’re reimagining automotive customer service through the power of intelligent AI Agents,” said Hussein M. Dajani, Group Chief Marketing and Customer Centricity Officer, Petromin Corporation. “We are proud to introduce a solution that redefines convenience for our customers and sets a new standard for automotive customer support in Saudi Arabia. The AI Agent saw strong early adoption, with nearly half of Petromin Corp’s WhatsApp users exploring the AI features in just the first month of its launch. A majority of the queries came for vehicle quick service and loyalty points.”

Why Agentic AI matters for businesses

Beyond the automotive sector, the appeal of Agentic AI lies in its ability to enhance both efficiency and customer satisfaction. Businesses that deploy these AI agents are creating a scalable, personalized experience that mirrors human engagement. This is particularly evident in multilingual markets like Saudi Arabia, where maintaining linguistic and cultural nuances is a crucial factor in AI adoption. Beerud believes this adaptability is a key driver of adoption. He notes that the challenge isn’t just translating responses - it’s ensuring that AI retains technical accuracy and conversational flow across languages. Gupshup has tackled this by leveraging advanced large language models (LLMs), fine-tuning them for industry-specific terminology to ensure contextual precision whether a customer is asking about routine servicing or EV diagnostics. “AI Agents are driving a radical transformation in customer engagement across industries,” Beerud says. “They provide a delightful, empathetic, instant, accurate, and personalized experience to consumers. We’re excited to partner with a visionary company like Petromin to redefine automotive customer service.” A future of Agentic AI While PETROMINit! is already enhancing customer experience, its full potential is yet to be realized. Petromin has plans to expand its AI agent’s functionality through additional partnerships, paving the way for a more integrated mobility ecosystem. The long-term vision? AI that doesn’t just assist customers but anticipates needs - whether it’s managing vehicle maintenance schedules, handling insurance renewals, or even coordinating fuel deliveries in real time. As AI technology continues to advance rapidly, the role of Agentic AI is expected to grow across industries. These agents are poised to become important strategic assets that optimize workflows across the world. Gupshup’s Agentic AI is already making strides globally. In Brazil, a leading fashion brand has deployed Portuguese-speaking AI agents for product recommendations. In Indonesia, Mexico, and India, Gupshup’s AI-powered assistants are serving customers in Bahasa, Spanish, and Hindi, respectively. And the next few years will see their capabilities grow further.

Petromin’s adoption of Agentic AI signals a broader trend: the future of customer engagement will be defined by AI that is intelligent, autonomous, and deeply embedded in the business ecosystem. Agentic AI will redefine what’s possible in customer interaction and operational intelligence.