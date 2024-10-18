Adapting to change: A new era in identity management and tracking technologies

Christopher Smith (left) and Pankaj Chaudhary

As the world continues to adopt newer, more efficient technologies for identity management, the Middle East has become a focal point for innovation in these solutions. Physical cards remain a staple in many industries across the region, yet the growing influence of mobile and biometric systems is taking center stage.

In the digital age, the physical card market is evolving with the emergence of mobile wallets and biometric technologies. The workforce division of this company sees room for both traditional and digital methods. “While we still see physical cards holding an important place in many businesses worldwide, solutions like digital wallets and biometric technologies are becoming increasingly common,” said Christopher Smith, Director EMEA & ANZ, IAMS, HID.

Using an analogy, Christopher explains that technologies like DVDs were once dominant, but as newer technologies emerged, they gradually became obsolete. Similarly, while mobile and biometric solutions may become more dominant in the future, physical cards will continue to serve specific needs.

HID focuses on providing comprehensive identity access management solutions, especially for businesses with large global footprints and complex identity management needs. From employees and contractors to maintenance providers, the goal is to manage these diverse groups with efficiency and security. “Our solution helps businesses manage identities, whether through physical cards, Apple Wallet, or biometrics. We sync these identities to ensure individuals access only authorized areas, and we have systems in place to quickly disable or repair credentials when needed,” Christopher explains. “We offer a cohesive platform to streamline the otherwise complex task of managing multiple access control systems.”

In a region like the Middle East, security and privacy are top concerns for businesses and government entities. With a growing number of employee and staff identities managed through various systems, securing this data is paramount. The company’s approach to data security includes both cloud and on-premises solutions.

“We offer cloud-based solutions globally, but we also provide on-premise solutions for customers that prefer to manage their own cloud environments. A decade ago, businesses hesitated to store sensitive data in external data centers. Today, more organizations are embracing cloud services, and we believe even the more cautious regions will eventually adopt these solutions,” said Christopher.

When asked about business development in the region over the next five years, the company points to the enormous potential in the Middle East. From government departments to large corporations, there is a growing need for streamlined identity management solutions.

While sales growth has been steady, the company attributes much of its success to its strong partner network in the region. “It’s about partnerships and relationships here. Our partners are essential to educating the market, providing support, and ensuring our solutions meet the needs of businesses across the Middle East,” added Christopher. In addition to identity management, the company is making strides in track and trace technologies. It is focused on barcoding, RFID, and RTLS (real-time location systems), which allow businesses to digitize information, enhance visibility, reduce costs, and increase productivity. “Our diverse and flexible line of RFID passive tags, beacons, gateways, and readers enables organizations in the oil and gas, manufacturing, and logistics industries to seamlessly integrate tracking and monitoring capabilities into their products,” said Pankaj Chaudhary, Head of Sales, India and MEA, Identification Technologies (IDT), HID. The company is also acquiring new firms, particularly in the IoT space, to strengthen its portfolio in real-time tracking solutions. “Continuous innovation is our key strength, and we are committed to introducing the latest technologies in the region. This will benefit the market in the long term, as businesses will have access to tools that help them grow and remain competitive, he added. While the landscape of identity management and tracking technologies is changing, companies in the Middle East are adapting by embracing both traditional and digital solutions. With a firm commitment to innovation and security, this company is poised to help businesses navigate the evolving market and capitalize on the opportunities ahead.