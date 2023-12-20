Tally eyes a CAGR of 40% over the next 2-3 years

Vikas Panchal, General Manager - MENA, Tally Solutions

Published: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 6:47 PM

To address the ever-evolving needs of the MSME Ecosystem, Tally Solutions, India’s leading business management software provider, has announced the global launch of TallyPrime 4.0. This launch is in line with Tally’s vision to provide an unparalleled and elevated experience to business owners and end users.

The company aims to achieve a 50% growth in its customer base and a CAGR of 40% in the next 2-3 years. TallyPrime 4.0 brings Intuitive and Powerful Dashboards, Effortless data import from MS excel and WhatsApp for Business as new features to take the BMS experience to the next level.

Vikas Panchal, General Manager - MENA, Tally Solutions said, “With the launch of TallyPrime a few years ago, we have been consistently working towards bringing powerful business management experiences focused on simplifying and professionalizing the way SMEs operate their businesses. With TallyPrime 4.0, our focus remains on elevating the user experience and helping business owners do their business more professionally and efficiently. The release offers a suite of new, robust functionalities designed to streamline business management and facilitate seamless interaction with data. The introduction of intuitive and powerful dashboards, which further elevate Tally’s robust reporting engine, professional WhatsApp communication, and easy assimilation of data from Excel sheets, will enable users to run and grow their businesses.”

Tally has been studying the needs of the MSME ecosystem and providing relevant solutions for over three decades. With TallyPrime 4.0, businesses can further harness the existing powerful reporting engine along with the new ‘Intuitive Dashboards,’ bringing forth the advantage of unlimited visual data analysis that can be customized to meet the unique requirements of any business. The integration of ‘WhatsApp for Business’ offers the potential for seamless and efficient sharing of reports, invoices, receipts and other communication with stakeholders making business communication instant, accurate and more professional. Similarly, TallyPrime’s effortless data import feature virtually imports any excel document with the simplicity of Tally.

“Our focus is to continue to innovate and create the right technologies for MSMEs in India and globally. Their unique operating environments and high expectations of the product continue to drive us in GCC.” added Vikas Panchal.

TallyPrime product portfolio till date, has achieved remarkable milestones in simplifying business operations, primarily concerning compliance, and subsequently, in the broader sphere of business management solutions. TallyPrime 4.0 is a significant step forward in enabling businesses towards a more proactive, connected, and smarter way of business management. The latest release is available at no additional cost to those with an active TSS subscription.