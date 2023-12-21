Sustainability will be a key theme in F&B

Chef Monserrato Marini

Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 9:07 PM

The food and beverages sector is likely to witness a substantial increase in sustainable practices, from locally sourced ingredients to eco-friendly packaging, a prominent restaurateur said.

“Technology will continue to rise, with an increased reliance on online ordering, delivery innovations, and seamless payment solutions. Health-conscious menus will also gain momentum. As the industry evolves in 2024 and beyond, Dubai’s F&B sector will blend innovation, cultural diversity, and sustainability,” Chef Monserrato Marini, who recently opened his namesake restaurant in the city, told Khaleej Times in an interview.

Marini fell in love with Dubai when he first came to work here, so he decided to bring over his family and build his business here. “It was clear there was great potential for success in the emirate with friendly locals and expat residents. I could see a great future for me and my family in Dubai,” he said.

The UAE’s Mediterranean food landscape is growing because people really appreciate the quality of Italian and Mediterranean food, Marini said. “The fact that we can acquire fresh, organic produce from local farmers in Europe and bring it to the table in the UAE means that diners get that truly authentic – not to mention healthy – experience. People have educated palettes in the UAE; they know what premium quality ingredients taste and look like and seek them out. We focus on local suppliers and organic products, and I try to maximise the usage of my resources to keep everything we do as sustainable as possible,” he added.

For the next year Marini plans to keep on improving the brand and working on enhancing the offerings, “while at the same time committing to our expansion plan with a new prime location’, he said.