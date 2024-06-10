Supermodel launches communications firm

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 3:23 PM

Stepping from high fashion catwalks into the dynamic field of PR and communications, Elvira Jain announces the opening of Ellyse Management.

Dubai’s vibrant business landscape welcomes a new player in the luxury PR and communications sector as Ellyse Management makes its debut. Founded by Jain, an internationally acclaimed supermodel and digital content creator with a portfolio featuring collaborations with prestigious brands such as Gucci, Dior and Armani, the agency aims to fill a market gap for niche luxury PR services. Leveraging Jain’s extensive industry experience and high-profile network, Ellyse Management already boasts a successful track record providing specialized PR services in Dubai and globally.

With an early start to her entrepreneurial journey, by the age of 22 Elvira already owned and sold a business. Her career, highlighted by her representation of Chopard at Cannes and her appearances at the Venice Film Festival, has helped her gain invaluable insights into the luxury market. Her understanding of market analysis and industry trends drives Ellyse Management’s strategies. The agency employs a comprehensive 360-degree marketing approach, going beyond traditional PR boundaries to connect brands with VIP communities and key opinion leaders. Specializing in digital marketing, Ellyse crafts unique strategies for each client, enhancing their market presence through a blend of PR excellence, influencer connections, and bespoke tactics. With strategic locations in Dubai, Paris, Milan, and Miami, Ellyse Management offers a global reach, enabling clients to access markets in the Middle East, Europe, and the USA.

Commenting at the recent launch, Elvira said, “The arrival of Ellyse Management in Dubai marks not just a new chapter in my career but also the culmination of my journey in the world of fashion and luxury. Each step on the runway has led me to this moment, where I can channel my experience, passion, and understanding of the luxury market into creating an agency that stands apart in its class. Ellyse is a vision to bridge the gap between luxury brands and their discerning audiences, ensuring every story we tell is as unique and sophisticated as the brands we represent. I am thrilled to embark on this new venture in Dubai, a city that resonates with ambition and innovation, and I look forward to shaping the future of luxury PR and event management.”

The agency focuses on curated high-profile collaborations, offering its clientele unique opportunities and perspectives. In just a few months since its Dubai debut, Ellyse has already secured impressive partnerships with top brands.