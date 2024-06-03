S&P Global raises EDB credit rating to 'AA'

Dr Sultan Al Jaber (left) and Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi

S&P Global raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Emirates Development Bank (EDB), to AA from AA-, with the outlook remaining'Stable'. Being the highest credit rating given to a financial institution in the UAE and across the MENA region, the upgraded rating from S&P places EDB with the highest rating among the UAE and the MENA region's issuing banks.

The upgrade reflects the improved clarity of EDB's strategic mandate to enable economic development and industrial growth in the UAE. It also highlights the Bank's remarkable growth and achievements since the launch of its renewed mandate three years ago.

The rating agency positively highlighted EDB's strong financial risk profile, the strong economic factors and credit conditions in the UAE, and the Bank's strategic focus on financing SMEs and corporates within the five priority sectors that support the UAE's economic transformation.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Emirates Development Bank, commented, "The upgraded rating for EDB marks a historic moment for the UAE's banking industry and is a testament to the rapid strides the UAE has made in strengthening its global competitiveness. Through the support and guidance of the UAE's leadership, EDB is successfully delivering its mandate, ensuring it maintains its position as a catalyst for economic growth and a key financial enabler of the UAE's Industrial Development Strategy.