South Korean and Indian companies leverage Dubai as a gateway for global growth opportunities

Representatives from Indian and South Korean companies participating in Expand North Star 2024 have emphasised that Dubai holds a prestigious position among entrepreneurs worldwide as a vital hub for transforming innovative ideas into successful projects and launching digital startups globally.

Participants from both countries praised Expand North Star as an exceptional platform for connecting with investors, clients, and potential partners, sharing expertise, and learning about successful models for developing advanced digital technologies. The event also provides valuable insights into establishing and growing startups, turning them into billion-dollar ‘unicorn’ companies.

The Korean pavilion at this year’s exhibition features over 100 startups with expertise in fields including artificial intelligence and deep technology. These companies are showcasing a variety of solutions, ranging from AI voice cloning to digital dentistry and educational technology.

Meanwhile, Indian tech startups presented innovative solutions ranging from robotics and employee engagement platforms to training technologies, along with software and IT solutions. The Indian startup ecosystem is known for its dynamism, strong ability to attract significant investment flows, focus on growth and profitability, and the adoption of future-facing technologies including AI.

Seungho Lee, Head of Marketing at Braindeck, an AI voice cloning service, praised the cultural and investment openness of the UAE. He emphasised that Dubai’s business incubators and specialised free zones also serve as key attractions for Korean companies. “This welcoming environment, coupled with the success of Korean giants like Samsung and LG in Dubai, further enhances the city’s position as a highly attractive destination for Korean startups,” Lee stated. Adviteey Mehaindroo, CEO of Zinkus, a robotics company returning to Expand North Star for the third time, emphasised Dubai’s booming tourism industry as a key driver for robotics and AI adoption. “Dubai’s receptive market has allowed us to secure orders,” Mehaindroo added, highlighting the city’s potential for further business expansion.

Chiranjeevi Aneel Kumar Bonu, Founder and CEO of TalentSpotify, an AI-powered employee engagement platform, praised Dubai’s diverse population, ease of doing business, and embrace of innovation as key factors in choosing the city as their launchpad.